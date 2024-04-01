Great Pages Circus returns to Goshen

Mar. 31—GOSHEN — A traveling circus company returned to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairground Saturday afternoon.

The Great Pages Circus, made up of circus performers, lit up Building A at the fairgrounds, providing spectators with a bright, colorful backdrop for big top level aerial performers, jugglers, dancers and others.

"We've been here many times over the past 15 years," said manager Jorge Pages of the Sarasota, Florida-based company.

Popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and other circus fare was also available to circus-goers who filled the bleachers lining the performance area.

Kayla Earhart, who is distantly related to famed aviator Amelia Earhart, works for the circus.

"Everything is going good," she said. "We're living the dream."

To learn more, visit pagescircus.com.

