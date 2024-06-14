Great Outdoors Act funding to spur Flathead National Forest improvements

Jun. 14—Thanks to a $26 million investment into the Forest Service's Northern Region, rental cabin updates, road work, campground improvements are among the upcoming projects slated to occur in the Flathead Valley.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture injected more than $26 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to enhance recreation opportunities across Northern Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, officials with the federal agency said June 5.

A total of 41 projects in the Northern Region will receive funding, much of which will be used to provide needed maintenance on sites to meet public demands.

"Across the Northern Region, we are working hand in hand with our partners and local communities to improve our infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation," said Regional Forester Leanne Marten in a statement. "The projects address critical maintenance needs and improve access for all visitors."

Eight rental cabins across the Flathead National Forest will receive upgrades with the funding, according to forest spokesperson Kira Powell. The updates will include new floors, windows and furniture. The project launched in 2021 with the construction of new roofs on cabins like Star Meadows Cabin, Anna Creek Cabin and Owl Packer Cabin.

The Forest Service anticipates adding new roofs on Ben Rover, Schnaus and Challenge cabins this summer.

Infrastructure efforts are also included in the newest round of funding. There are plans for Meadow Creek Road and Spotted Bear Road to receive road grading and reconditioning. Tiger Creek Road will see a bridge replacement and Hungry Horse Creek Road will get an aquatic organism passage to improve fish movement.

Improving recreation site access is also a priority.

"The roads that access developed recreation sites and trailheads do not receive regular maintenance because mobilization costs are high relative to their length. This project replaces gravel and improves drainage on access roads, in developed recreation sites, and at trailheads across the forest," Powell said in an email.

Projects will include the construction of boat ramps at Emery Bay, as well as improving parking, sanitation and accessibility.

Tally Lake Campground will receive a water system replacement, an estimated $600,000 undertaking. The project is ongoing, Powell said.

There will also be projects focusing on wild and scenic river site improvements and deferred trail maintenance on approximately 2,500 miles of trails throughout the Flathead National Forest, including in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Projects not already underway are scheduled to begin this summer.

