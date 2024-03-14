‘A great outcome’: 4-year-old girl rescued from tree in Quincy

Crews responded to an unusual call on Wednesday afternoon — a child stuck in a tree.

Quincy Police, fire personnel, and Brewster ambulance quickly responded to the home in the area of Wollaston Hill.

Arriving officers found the 4-year-old girl about 10 feet in the air in a large shrub after sneaking away from her mother, according to officials.

The girl appeared scared but uninjured, and reportedly told police she “wanted to get closer to the sun.”

Captain Sean Gillan and firefighters from the Wollaston Fire Station were able to quickly rescue the child from the tree.

Officer Cameron Smith, a former music teacher, sang a few songs with the girl and gave her a few Junior Officer badge stickers for her troubles.

“Strong work and happy to share a great outcome!” Quincy Police wrote in a social media post.

