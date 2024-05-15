Have a great idea for Stillwater? You could win $10,000 to make it happen.

Applications are now open for the Stillwater Area Community Foundation’s annual Great Idea Competition.

The foundation will award up to $10,000 to a person, organization or business from the Stillwater area that is prepared to undertake a civic-minded project and needs funding to make it happen.

Last year, Stillwater resident Matt Thueson came up with a plan to install QR codes in and around Stillwater that would link to historic photos and information about the site. The first set of “History Spots” will be installed on May 24, and more will appear in early summer, Thueson said.

Other past Great Idea winners include:

The competition is open to individuals, businesses, groups, city/county government, schools and nonprofit organizations, but competition guidelines are “intentionally vague to encourage creativity,” foundation officials said.

The selection committee considers whether the project “enhances quality of life in the area, strengthens community connections, leaves a lasting impact or builds community pride,” officials said. “A winning idea could make life more enjoyable for residents and visitors, address environmental concerns, help underserved citizens, attract visitors or engage residents.”

If selected, the Great Idea recipient must then develop and execute the idea, initiative or project, officials said.

The deadline is June 30. The winner will be announced in July.

For more information, go to www.stillwaterareafoundation.org.

