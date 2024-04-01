'A great honor': Style & Grace celebrates example of nine trailblazing women

Apr. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Olivia Rowe's children know her as one of the best women in town, tall and beautiful. Rowe even did some modeling.

However, Rowe also made history in the 1970s as a coal miner in Johnstown, working to provide for her eight children.

She was surrounded Saturday by her children and some of her 30 grandchildren as she was honored with the Style & Grace Trailblazer Award at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

The Style & Grace Women's Showcase celebrated Women's History Month and recognized women of color.

"This is a great honor," said her son, Leroy Rowe. "My mother in 1974 was recognized as the first Black woman to work in the coal mines on the East Coast."

Olivia Rowe was featured that year in an "Ebony" magazine issue that included Aretha Franklin, and she was welcomed to appear on the Johnny Carson show, he said.

"She was the sole provider for her eight children while working in the mines," Leroy Rowe said.

"She is originally from Georgia, and worked as a maid at Glosser Brothers in Johnstown in the '60s before working in the mines."

After the 1977 Johnstown Flood, Olivia Rowe moved to Seattle, where Leroy was stationed with the Navy. There, she worked in construction, helping to build an underground tunnel. She worked on that project for 10 years and then retired.

The Style & Grace showcase, sponsored by the African American Heritage Society, reserved its Trailblazer Award for Rowe and honored eight women as matriarchs of their families, professionals in the Johnstown community and leaders in their churches.

Honorees in the 50 and over category were Ida Johnson, Cheryl Fisher, Karen Brandon and Theresa Jones. Women in the under 50 category were Crystal Andrews, Melody Tisinger, Mellanie M. McDowell and Gwen Msolomba.