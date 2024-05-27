‘Great grandfather who we dearly miss’: Oregon Brewers Festival co-founder dies at 80

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Art Larrance, Oregon Brewers Festival co-founder and one of the most influential figures in the state’s craft beer movement, passed away Sunday at age 80.

First Founded in 1988, the Oregon Brewers Festival focused on local microbrews but has since expanded to featuring over 9,000 craft breweries across America. Additionally, the festival has repeatedly been named among the top beer festivals in the U.S.

Also known for co-founding Portland Brewing Company and Cascade Brewing, Larrance also helped to pass Oregon’s brewpub law.

In a social media post, the festival noted how Larrance “dedicated his life to elevating craft beer in Oregon.”

The post added, “As Art loved to say, ‘With beer brings friendship.’ So gather your friends and raise a pint to Art with us as we honor his legacy and remember with love the friend, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who we dearly miss.”

