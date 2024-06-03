Great grad: Spruce Mountain High School's Faith Maurais hones leadership, problem-solving skills

Jun. 3—JAY — Spruce Mountain High School senior Faith Maurais, 18, has made a lot of connections during her high school years, easily establishing rapport with students and staff, Principal Thomas Plourde said.

She takes advantage of opportunities to engage in community and school activities, he said, and has witnessed her dedication to community. She is an outstanding student, mature and asks appropriate and thoughtful questions, he said.

Maurais said taking on a lot of responsibilities this year has allowed her to hone her leadership, organization, time management and problem-solving skills. She is Student Council president, National Honor Society vice president and the head of the National Honors Society Community Service Committee.

"I'm grateful to have the exposure to these skills, struggles and experiences now so that when I get to college and beyond I am prepared for the challenges that come with that," she said. "I have learned how to work hard and achieve more in high school and I think that will serve me well in my future."

I think the best part of each day for me is having those little moments in between all of the chaos and hard work where I get to slow down and take a breather. Especially during school, seeing and hanging out with my friends is something I value a lot. As we've all gotten older our schedules have become so busy that little moments where we get to slow down and laugh together or talk with each other for a brief moment before our next commitment is extremely important to me. I think in general the entire world has become so fast paced and overstimulating that those little moments become rarer and rarer, so when you get to have them you want to cherish them.

I think the worst part of each day for me is how fast time flies by. For example, I can come home from school at 2:30 p.m. and start working on my homework. I'll look up at the clock after what feels like only 3 or 4 hours and it will already be 10 PM and I still have things I need to get done before I can go to bed and start the next day. On days where I have after-school meetings or practices for drama or dance, I get home even later and have even less time. There just never seems to be enough time in the day for everything I am involved with and all of the work I have to get done. Don't get me wrong though, I love being involved in a lot and keeping myself busy but I have to trade something for that. It's just unfortunate that the trade-off happens to be too little time in the day.

I think my favorite class or subject would have to be my science classes, like Environmental Science, and all of my performing arts subjects, like Rock of Ages, Theater and Dance. Growing up I was always that curious kid who asked questions about everything. I love science because I feel like you can always learn new things and that is something that I think is really important in life. It can answer almost any question you have about the world. I have also always been a pretty creative person so singing, dancing and playing guitar are my three favorite hobbies. My performing arts subjects have always been a stress reliever as well because they let me take a break from schoolwork and my other responsibilities for a little while.

I can't possibly choose just one teacher because I have so many that have helped me through the years in multiple different ways; From being my favorite teacher in class or helping me with student council projects to being a support system for me and my friends when we needed it. Teachers like Mr. Taylor, Mr. Baker, Mrs. Brann, Mrs. Pelkey, Mrs. Fenlason and Mrs. Bryant are teachers that I am going to miss the most because they truly love what they do, they are there for the kids and they have been huge parts of my life. There are so many more people at Spruce Mountain who I didn't mention who have supported me in my roles in student council and National Honor Society, as well as in the classroom, but I couldn't possibly name them all. I also have teachers outside of school, like my dance teachers Lauryn and Jessica Thomas, who have been incredibly supportive of me and have helped me grow into who I am today.

I think the hardest part of high school for me was the workload and the lack of sleep. Since I'm so involved in everything I tend to have little time for myself like I said before. I definitely have a pretty nonexistent sleep schedule because of that. I got through it by taking naps whenever I could and trying to work really, really hard to get all of my work done before 12 p.m. I even had to give up some activities like Soccer and Tennis so that I could fit everything in. I also think that the hardest part of the year in high school for most people is always the spring because everything comes crashing together at once and finishes in April, May and June. It's that time of year where you start to struggle to stay focused and all you want for summer to come. I find my way through the end of the year by reminding myself how far I have come and that I want to finish the year out strong.

I think this question is difficult to answer because you can never truly know how people are going to remember you. I can't speak for my whole class but I know that my friends will remember me as a strong leader, hard worker, a good listener and someone who always gives 100 percent even when things get stressful or hard. I'd like to think for the school I've left a good legacy on the importance of community service, persistence and determination as Valedictorian as well. I hope that I'm remembered for all of the good I've done, my leadership skills, and all of the time I spent trying to make our high school experience the best it could be.

I think my biggest advice to 8th graders coming up to high school is to take their education seriously but don't forget to have fun and get involved. It will only help you in the future if you learn how to work hard now and learn how to help yourself. It is also important though that you participate in school events and take moments for yourself. Go to prom, homecoming events, winter carnival, join student council, join band, join theater, sports, clubs, etc. Don't be afraid to try new things and to fail. Just make sure that you pick yourself back up again. I advise 8th graders to stay away from drama and to find those friends who will stick with you through thick and thin. I also want to advise the upcoming 8th graders that burnout is a real thing and so is Senioritis. You may be thinking that you are too young to worry about either of those things but if you push yourself too hard and for too long, you will burn out and it won't be pretty. Lastly, when it comes to college, you don't have to worry about that really until you are in the summer after your sophomore year. At that point you should start thinking about what interests you and start job shadowing and asking questions. It is important to understand though that you don't have to know exactly what you want to do. Make the most out of being young and being stress free, but don't waste it. Have fun, work hard, be a leader and do good for your community.

After graduation I will be attending the University of New Hampshire and majoring in Wildlife and Conservation Biology. I hope to one day work for the U.S. National Park Service to help them conserve their diverse wildlife populations as well as keep our environment clean so we can enjoy it for generations to come. I also want to focus on reviving and protecting Endangered Species populations.

