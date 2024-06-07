Great grad: Buckfield high school senior Lillian Sharples hopes to go into psychology

Jun. 7—BUCKFIELD — Through challenging herself academically and athletically during high school, Buckfield Junior-Senior High School senior Lillian Sharples, 17, is ready to build her future, Principal Troy Eastman said.

"I have no doubt that she will continue to grow into a successful adult and have a positive impact on the lives of others," he said.

Sharples said high school went by faster than she could have imagined, she said.

The best part of my days are seeing all my friends and my favorite teachers.

I don't really have a bad part of my day, my senior year has been all I could have asked for.

My favorite class this year has been my Extended Learning Opportunity Psychology class. I've learned a lot throughout the year and it's been preparing me for my career.

I have a lot of favorite teachers and staff including my ELO psychology teacher Mrs. Kimball, along with Gladys Russell, our secretary, and Eastman. They never fail to make me smile and make my day better.

The hardest part of high school for me was being in such a small school, everyone knows everyone here. After a while you learn to accept it and try to make friends with everybody.

I think the members of my class will most likely remember me as being confident and maybe a little too aggressive when it comes to sports.

I wish teachers and administrators today understood that students want to learn more about what we can use in the real world.

My advice for the incoming freshman would be to enjoy your time while you're here. It goes by way too fast so don't try to rush anything.

After graduation I'm going to Central Maine Community College to study psychology and play softball for the Mustangs. The plan right now is to transfer to University of Maine Orono after two years at CMCC to complete my psychology degree.

Copy the Story Link

Gray-New Gloucester speech therapist accused of assaulting student is still working for the district

Auburn residents to vote on school budget Tuesday