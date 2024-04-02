Great Falls library seeks to meet community demand for more hours, services

Beginning June 9 the Great Falls will be open seven days a week for the first time in a decade

Nine months ago Great Falls voters approved a property tax levy to increase funding for the Great Falls Public Library. At last week’s Board of Trustee’s meeting library staff announced that in just a few weeks the Great Falls Public Library will be open seven days a week for the first time in a decade.

“Over two years ago the library started looking at how to better serve our community,” Library Director Susie McIntyre said. “We created a master plan and got community feedback. One of the things we heard loud and clear from the community is that they wanted more hours of operation. A major goal of the library levy was to expand our services and resources.”

Beginning the week of June 9, the library will be open to the public on Sundays for the first time since 2014. Sunday’s hours of operation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the library will open an hour earlier throughout the remainder of the week, unlocking its doors Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. In total the library will open 11 additional hours a week.

On June 6, 2023, city voters narrowly passed an additional 15 mill property tax levy to add roughly $1.6 million annually to the Great Falls Public Library’s budget. Because of the way property taxation is structured, the library only began receiving extra funding from the measure after the first of the year.

“People paid their property taxes in November, but we didn’t get the extra money operationally until the beginning of January,” McIntyre said. “We couldn’t spend money until we got money, so now we’re recruiting and training people to reach the goals set out within the library’s master plan.”

Library staff told the trustees last week that the library has already recruited seven new staff members, including two security personnel, two part-time clerks, one full-time and one part-time youth services specialists, and one information technology assistant to expand library services in Great Falls. All the positions are expected to be filled by the middle of April.

In addition to the expanded hours, the library has already eliminated parking fees and added expanded computer and internet services for its patrons.

“Expanding our hours is just one more step in keeping our promise to the voters of how we’re going to spend their hard-earned tax dollars,” said McIntyre. “We’re working toward making key investments in our community.”

Next on the list is broadening the routes and hours of the Great Falls Public Library’s bookmobile. Before the levy’s passage there was a risk the bookmobile’s operation would be cut back to only three days a week. Beginning in June the rolling library will be traveling across the city every day but Sundays.

“We’ve hired an extra driver and beginning in June we will expanding the bookmobile stops to six-days a week,” McIntyre said. “We’re going to be going to more daycares and assisted living places, and we’re also going be available for more events. We don’t have a schedule that’s finalized yet, but we will have that out to the public within the next couple of months.”

