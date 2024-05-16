Daily Briefing: The great debate

President Biden will meet with families involved in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education civil rights case. Biden and Trump will go to-to-toe in two televised debates. The NFL's 2024 regular-season schedule has finally dropped: Who wins and who loses?

In a nod to history, Biden will meet with Brown v. Board of Education families

It's been a decade since Cheryl Brown Henderson, the daughter of the namesake plaintiff in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education civil rights case, last stepped foot in the White House. On her last visit in 2014, Henderson's family met the nation's first Black president, Barack Obama. When the Kansas native and founder of the Brown Foundation returns this Thursday for a conversation with President Joe Biden and other families involved in the case, she'll be celebrating another milestone — the 70th anniversary of the May 17, 1954, decision that led to the desegregation of schools. Read more

Biden and Trump agree to two televised debates

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to debate each other twice, first in June and again in September, after a rapid back-and-forth between their campaigns and a flurry of taunts and insults from the candidates.

CNN announced it will host a debate in Atlanta on June 27, and ABC announced a second one on Sept. 10 after Biden began the day challenging Trump to two debates under his terms − bucking the format of the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the traditional host of the televised events.

Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, agreed to both debates in social media posts. His campaign called for additional debates in July and August.

The agreement sets the stage for the earliest televised general election debate since the tradition started in 1960.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Biden and Trump of “collusion” after they agreed on the debates without him.

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA's moms say they were 'abused, bullied, and cornered'

The mothers of the former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are speaking out on their behalf. In an interview that aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America," Jackeline Voigt, mother of Noelia Voigt, and Barbara Srivastava, mother of UmaSofia Srivastava, discussed their daughters' shock decisions to step down as Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, respectively. They said that confidentiality clauses are preventing their daughters from speaking themselves. "The job of their dreams turned out to be a nightmare," Srivastava said, going on to add, "They were ill-treated, abused, bullied, and cornered." Read more

Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt attend an event on February 10, 2024, in New York City.

Inflation eases in April as prices fall for eggs, bacon and bread, CPI data shows

Inflation eased in April as declines in grocery and used car prices offset another rise in rent and gasoline. After inflation picked up notably early this year, the Labor Department’s consumer price index revealed more progress in the battle to tame prices, with an underlying inflation measure reaching a three-year low. Still, it may not be enough to convince the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the next couple of months. Read more

2024 NFL schedule release winners, losers: Who got help, and who didn't?

The NFL's 2024 regular-season schedule has finally dropped – with all the pomp and circumstance only this league can generate for a once-mundane “event.” This year’s 272-game docket will include a new distribution partner, games played on an unusual day of the week, an international venue making its debut and other oddities – including ESPN carrying four “Monday Night Football” doubleheaders, all but one with kickoffs staggered by 45 minutes. But after we pored through the lineup, a few obvious winners and losers have emerged. Let’s take a closer look.

Photo of the day: The best red carpet pics at Cannes Film Festival

The glam of Cannes is back! See the biggest names in Hollywood walk the famed red carpet at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in the south of France.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, George Miller and Anya Taylor-Joy arrive for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2024.

