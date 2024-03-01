'Great for the community': Ferndale cuts ribbon to open new school wellness center

Mar. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Community members packed the new Ferndale Area High School wellness center on Thursday for an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the renovated space.

Residents toyed with what school leaders said is state-of-the-art equipment, explored the different sections of the facility, and talked with faculty and school board members about the upgrades.

"It's very exciting for the kids," mother Renee Moschgat said.

School officials used Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency funding and money secured by state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, to completely renovate the former junior high gymnasium.

New paint was applied throughout, as well as artificial turf and rubberized flooring. The space includes treadmills, free weights and workout machines adorned with Ferndale's Yellow Jacket mascot and the school colors, black and yellow.

In total, the upgrades cost around $225,000.

The space will be open to the Ferndale Area School District community after classes through a separate Harlan Avenue entrance. Monitors will be present and weekend hours are being determined. The school is closed off to the center after hours, and there are dedicated locker rooms.

Eighth-grader Lilly Kinsey said it was "really thoughtful" of school leaders to pursue the project. She said she's used the space several times this school year to train for basketball and volleyball and is impressed.

"We need a place for the community to go," she said.

Ferndale school board member Barry Himes said he hoped opening the new center to district residents would bring back "Pride in the Hive." He expects the facility to be a unifying factor for the district.

"I think it's going to be great for the community," Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer said.

Boyer said the gym, which dates back to 1924, had been underutilized, and he expects the renovations to improve use of the facility.

He also pointed out that the five municipalities that make up Ferndale Area School District — Ferndale, Dale, Brownstown and Lorain boroughs and Middle Taylor Township — don't border each other, so the center could act as a meeting place for district residents to connect.

Rigby commended the upgrades and said that mental health and fitness go hand-in-hand, which makes the wellness center a benefit for the Ferndale school community.

He is a Ferndale alumnus who has memories of using the gym for extracurricular activities, such as wrestling, and renting out the gym with friends on weekends for dodgeball and related games.