The Great Cheese Scare

Cheese lovers may have something to worry about. A Sargento Foods cheese recall over a a possible listeria contamination earlier this month has been expanded to include seven additional cheeses: Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Slices Pepper Jack, Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Four Cheese Pizzeria and Shredded Double Cheddar, according to media reports Tuesday.
Sargento Foods initially announced its recall Feb. 10 and then expanded the recall last week. The potential listeria contamination can be traced to the supplier’s facility, the company said. No one has reported getting sick from the cheese. Sargento said it ended it business relationship with the supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, “out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers.”
Consumers can reach out to the company with any questions about obtaining a refund or potential health risks at 1-800-243-3737 or at sargento.com. “We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said in a statement. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”
Below is a full list of the affected cheese:
UPCSizeDescriptionSell By Dates
46100001058 oz.Sargento Sliced Colby15MAY17F
46100001078 oz.Sargento Sliced Muenster05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
46100001227.5 oz.Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack03MAY17B
46100002796.67 oz.Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack03MAR17B
46100410188 oz.Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-JackH07APR17
46100411058 oz.Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese PizzeriaH10APR17
46100400948 oz.Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded CheeseH09JUN17
H08JUN17
46100002286.84 oz.Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
46100400418 oz.Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & TacoH04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
461000010812 oz.Sliced Pepper Jack02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
461000010912 oz.Sliced Colby-Jack01MAY17B
11JUN17B
46100400028 oz.Chef Blends Shredded TacoH11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
46100400148 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-JackH06MAY17
F05JUL17
46100400768 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar JackH07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17
