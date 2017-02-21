    The Great Cheese Scare

    Cristina Silva
    International Business Times
    The Great Cheese Scare
    "We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said in a statement.

    Cheese lovers may have something to worry about. A Sargento Foods cheese recall over a a possible listeria contamination earlier this month has been expanded to include seven additional cheeses: Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Slices Pepper Jack, Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Four Cheese Pizzeria and Shredded Double Cheddar, according to media reports Tuesday. 

    Sargento Foods initially announced its recall Feb. 10 and then expanded the recall last week. The potential listeria contamination can be traced to the supplier’s facility, the company said. No one has reported getting sick from the cheese. Sargento said it ended it business relationship with the supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, “out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers.”

    Consumers can reach out to the company with any questions about obtaining a refund or potential health risks at 1-800-243-3737 or at sargento.com. “We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said in a statement. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”

    Below is a full list of the affected cheese:

    UPCSizeDescriptionSell By Dates

    46100001058 oz.Sargento Sliced Colby15MAY17F

    46100001078 oz.Sargento Sliced Muenster05MAR17F

    06MAR17F

    16APR17F

    17APR17F

    15APR17F



    46100001227.5 oz.Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack03MAY17B

    46100002796.67 oz.Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack03MAR17B

    46100410188 oz.Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-JackH07APR17

    46100411058 oz.Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese PizzeriaH10APR17

    46100400948 oz.Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded CheeseH09JUN17

    H08JUN17

    46100002286.84 oz.Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby02FEB17F

    01MAR17B

    16MAR17F

    12APR17B

    10MAY17B



    46100400418 oz.Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & TacoH04MAY17

    S15MAY17

    H01JUN17

    H14JUN17

    H12JUL17



    461000010812 oz.Sliced Pepper Jack02MAY17B

    03MAY17B

    11JUN17B

    12JUN17B

    09JUL17B

    10JUL17B




    461000010912 oz.Sliced Colby-Jack01MAY17B

    11JUN17B

    46100400028 oz.Chef Blends Shredded TacoH11MAY17

    H01JUN17

    H14JUN17

    F28JUN17


    46100400148 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-JackH06MAY17

    F05JUL17

    46100400768 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar JackH07MAY17

    H08MAY17

    H09MAY17

    F05JUL17


    Related Articles