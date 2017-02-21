The Great Cheese Scare

"We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said in a statement.

Cheese lovers may have something to worry about. A Sargento Foods cheese recall over a a possible listeria contamination earlier this month has been expanded to include seven additional cheeses: Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Slices Pepper Jack, Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Four Cheese Pizzeria and Shredded Double Cheddar, according to media reports Tuesday.

Sargento Foods initially announced its recall Feb. 10 and then expanded the recall last week. The potential listeria contamination can be traced to the supplier’s facility, the company said. No one has reported getting sick from the cheese. Sargento said it ended it business relationship with the supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, “out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers.”

Consumers can reach out to the company with any questions about obtaining a refund or potential health risks at 1-800-243-3737 or at sargento.com. “We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said in a statement. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”

Below is a full list of the affected cheese:

UPCSizeDescriptionSell By Dates

46100001058 oz.Sargento Sliced Colby15MAY17F

46100001078 oz.Sargento Sliced Muenster05MAR17F



06MAR17F



16APR17F



17APR17F



15APR17F









46100001227.5 oz.Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack03MAY17B

46100002796.67 oz.Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack03MAR17B

46100410188 oz.Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-JackH07APR17

46100411058 oz.Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese PizzeriaH10APR17

46100400948 oz.Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded CheeseH09JUN17



H08JUN17



46100002286.84 oz.Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby02FEB17F



01MAR17B



16MAR17F



12APR17B



10MAY17B









46100400418 oz.Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & TacoH04MAY17



S15MAY17



H01JUN17



H14JUN17



H12JUL17









461000010812 oz.Sliced Pepper Jack02MAY17B



03MAY17B



11JUN17B



12JUN17B



09JUL17B



10JUL17B











461000010912 oz.Sliced Colby-Jack01MAY17B



11JUN17B



46100400028 oz.Chef Blends Shredded TacoH11MAY17



H01JUN17



H14JUN17



F28JUN17







46100400148 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-JackH06MAY17



F05JUL17



46100400768 oz.Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar JackH07MAY17



H08MAY17



H09MAY17



F05JUL17







