Great British Menu chef divides viewers with gravy no-no

The Great British Menu viewers were not fans of one dish in the main course final thanks to a faux pas with the gravy.

BBC Two's cooking contest sees chefs compete to bring their dishes to a prestigious banquet, with this series' goal an event to mark the Paris Olympics.

However, the judges and the viewers could not get on board with one chef's main course as it included gravy spilling out across the table.

One chef's dish had a practical problem. (BBC screengrab)

Chef Corrin Harrison was confident in his pigeon dish as he plated it up to put in front of the judges, but Great British Menu viewers thought he had overlooked one major element.

The main course was served on a completely flat board, with some of the food plated on a clay pigeon, but as it came with a generous jug of jus it caused a logistical problem.

Guest judge Dame Laura Kenny was the first to call out the issue with the jus as she said: "What am I meant to pour this on?"

It seeped across the table and she commented that it had been "a situation" as she discussed it with the other judges.

The serving plate caused problems with the gravy. (BBC screengrab)

Viewers agreed, as one person commented on X: "Flat plate with gravy?? Come on now," and someone else agreed: "imagine it at the banquet.. just a big pool of gravy in the middle of the table."

Another viewer wrote: "I don't want my gravy on the table or my lap," as someone else advised: "Serve it on a plate then the gravy stays put." Another person added: "Pls use actual plates! In real life, nobody wants sauce on the table."

"It's a no from me to pouring gravy all over the table," commented one viewer.

But the main course was ultimately awarded to Kate Austen, for her Greek-French fusion with stuffed quail.

What else happened on The Great British Menu?

Dame Laura Kenny was a guest judge. (BBC screengrab)

Dame Laura Kenny had pre-recorded her guest judging role before this week's announcement of her retirement, while she was still expected to train for the Paris Olympics.

Asked how she had got into cycling, she admitted: "As a family, we weren't sporty at all. My mum chose cycling as a form of losing weight. I was eight, didn't like it initially, but once you start winning I was like yeah, maybe I could do this."

The Great British Menu airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Thursday and 7pm on Friday.

