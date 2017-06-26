The Great Barrier Reef is worth $42 billion. It's also under serious threat.

View photos Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f6%2f5ed1f613 e077 6a9a%2fthumb%2f00001 More

The Great Barrier Reef is an expansive wonder filled with thousands of marine species and over 600 coral types. It's naturally priceless. But think of it as a business, or prime piece of real estate, and the Australian reef is worth a hefty sum of money.

The 133,000-square-mile coral reef system represents around A$56 billion — or $42.4 billion in U.S. dollars — in economic, social, and brand value, according to Deloitte Access Economics, a consulting firm in Australia. The high dollar figure illustrates how essential the reef is to Australia's economy.

SEE ALSO: Crowdsourced coral: Scientists get creative in order to find reef 'hope spots'

That's about the same value as a dozen Sydney Opera Houses — except instead of housing artists and performers, the Great Barrier Reef shelters and sustains everything from algae, worms, and snails to fish, turtles, and sharks.

View photos Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Australia. More

Image: Dan Peled AAP/REX/Shutterstock

And, also unlike the Opera House, the coral reef is at serious risk of disappearing.

In 2015 and 2016, the Great Barrier Reef suffered its largest die-off ever recorded due to unusually warm waters, with 35 percent of corals on the northern and central reef declared dead, the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said in late May.

Scientists blamed human-caused global warming and a strong 2015 to 2016 El Niño for the hotter water temperatures, which can cause coral bleaching. In this phenomenon, corals expel their symbiotic algae and become more vulnerable to disease and death.

The world has seen the longest coral bleaching event in recorded history, which began in June 2014 and is likely only ending now, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on June 19.

View photos Sea surface temperature departures from average in March 2016. More