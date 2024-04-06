The Great American Eclipse: Forecast and Tips for viewing on Monday

Apr. 6—The Great American Eclipse is coming up on April 8, and many people are looking for an opportunity to see a massive partial eclipse or some areas of the United States, a total eclipse.

While getting on I-64 heading towards Louisville and Indianapolis or I-75 and driving to Dayton, OH is probably the more favorable play for many in the region, nationwide forecasts have been released and websites that allow you to look at several different models.

The models I used that you can easily find online are found on PivotalWeather and Windy, both have long range forecasts based on several different models. These two sites give the common person the ability to see what trained meteorologists use to predict weather.

Being a nerd for the science of this stuff, one could imagine that something like this got my adrenaline pumping and eager at the models once the forecast came into range.

The forecast models for Monday, out of six different models, are looking a touch more favorable for the upper midwest, but a little less favorable here in the mid south. Clouds still have a decent chance to ruin the spectacle, but there's still a chance that you can catch the eclipse if you can't get out of Kentucky.

While most of Kentucky will see a 90+ percent partial eclipse, there are drives to make within reason to the path of totality (like the aforementioned Dayton or Indy) the north and west of Columbus, OH metropolitan could also be a decent play should the long range models hold true.

Much of Central Kentucky, depending on the model, will be mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. You can get out of that by driving north on I-75 towards Dayton or making the run on I-71 along the southern edge of totality up towards Columbus if you wanted to go into Ohio.

You can also head towards Louisville and Indianapolis if needed, those areas are looking more favorable than some areas in Ohio. If you make a play for Indy

Some tips from the National Weather Service to view the eclipse start with getting approved solar eclipse glasses. Don't stare into the sun during broad daylight, get the approved solar glasses, look for ISO 12312-2 which can be found locally at the Richmond Centre Meijer.

It goes without saying but several million people are heading towards the path of totality, NPR estimates that almost 32 million people live in the path of totality including people in Dallas, Indy, Buffalo and Cleveland.

There's several other major metro areas like Louisville, Lexington/Richmond, Columbus or Cincinnati that just miss the path of totality by about an hour drive or so. Tip here is to BE CAREFUL and PATIENT on the roads, you're more than likely going to get caught in traffic. Traffic in many of these situations when thousands are leaving in droves can a hotbed for accidents, which slow traffic more. Be careful.

Arrive early and stay late if you need to. This coincides with traffic of people leaving all at once, Johnathan Upchurch told NPR. In 2017, the "post-eclipse rush" lasted into the next day.

"Leaving is going to be more of a problem," he said to NPR, so staying put isn't a bad idea.

Upchurch told NPR this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience if you are able to see totality saying "totality is spectacular, if you have a chance to witness it."

I will be staying along the north coast of Ohio in the Cleveland area (where I grew up), which will experience totality for nearly four full minutes. This is something I've been so excited about, I can't put into words how cool this moment will be if it can be caught.

Wherever you decide to go, I wish you all the best in chasing the Great American Eclipse.