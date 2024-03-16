Great American Cleanup kicks off in Norfolk next week

The Great American Cleanup is underway in Norfolk.

The three-month outreach program raises awareness of environmental issues across the country through community service events. During this period, Keep Norfolk Beautiful is hosting events designed to create cleaner, greener, litter-free neighborhoods and streets.

Event highlights include a kickoff on March 22 at Lafayette Park from 10 a.m. to noon; Keep Norfolk Beautiful Days, Block by Block on March 23 and 24; a waste collection event April 6 at Azalea Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to noon; and a “Party for the Planet” on May 18 at the Virginia Zoo.

Residents are encouraged to host their own Great American Cleanup event supported by Keep Norfolk Beautiful. Register online or email knb@norfolk.gov. Keep Norfolk Beautiful will provide all the training and supplies needed for a successful event.

Visiting the beach? Keep Norfolk Beautiful’s Green Bucket Brigade Cleanup kits are available for checkout at the Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W. Ocean View Ave., with a Norfolk Public Library card.

Visit www.norfolk.gov/KNB for more information on KNB’s programs, education and outreach.