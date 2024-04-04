Grazing school, Beef Quality Assurance topics of upcoming Extension programs

The Ohio State University Extension, Wayne County, will hold a management intensive grazing school beginning April 18.

The program is for anyone interested in learning more about pasture management and forage production.

The cost is $50. The sessions are 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 18 and 25, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 27. Program details can be found at wayne.osu.edu.

Topics will include management intensive grazing, goal setting, improving soil fertility and forage growth, meeting animal needs, water quality, paddock design and year round grazing.

Participants will receive a Pastures for Profit manual and grazing stick.

News in Brief

Beef Quality Assurance

For those selling beef/dairy animals to be harvested for meat, an updated Beef Quality Assurance Certification may be needed.

OSU Extension, Wayne County, is holding a free Beef Quality Assurance program 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the OSU Extension Office Commissioners Meeting Room, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster.

The goal of the program is to increase the competitive base for marketing Ohio cattle. Beef Quality Assurance is a program to ensure beef and dairy cattle are maintained in a manner that will result in a safe and wholesome beef product. The Ohio BQA program is set to meet or exceed the NCBA BQA guidelines.

Certificates are good for three years.

An FAQ about the BQA program is available at go.osu.edu/bqa.

For more information about either program, visit wayne.osu.edu. To register, call 330-264-8722.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Grazing school, Beef Quality Assurance topics Extension programs