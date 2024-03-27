Grazing goats return to West Sacramento, mowing down wildfire risks
Goats will be grazing the tall grass in West Sacramento to keep the community safe from wildfires.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
