Grays Harbor County man who died after head-on crash with log truck identified

An 80-year-old man died Monday after he crashed head-on into a log truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 1 p.m., Allan B. Kalar of Elma was driving west on U.S. Highway 12 while a log truck was headed east on the same highway.

Troopers say at milepost 29, which is between Elma and Oakville, the Elma man crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the truck.

Kalar was injured and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died, according to State Patrol.

The log truck driver, a 51-year-old Lewis County man, was hurt, too, but refused aid at the scene, troopers say.