Gray's Creek fire chief arrested, charged with a felony

A Cumberland County fire chief was arrested Thursday afternoon, a news release said.

Gray’s Creek Fire Department Chief Benjamin Joseph Marsh, 41, of Fayetteville, is charged with a felony for allegedly placing a camera in a vent in the fire station, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Marsh was taken to the Cumberland County jail and was released later the same day, according to the release.

No further information about the arrest was released at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at 910-677-5464. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

