Gray, warm days will largely stick around Bucks County and South Jersey this week

May showers have settled in and a stalled weather pattern now sits over Bucks County, South Jersey and the Delaware Valley that will last for days, as only shards of sunlight will peek through the otherwise drab, overcast clouds.

Temperatures, though, should remain mild as we head into Mother’s Day weekend

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Temperatures in Bucks County should reach the high 70s on Tuesday, said Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, but the overriding concern is the rain.

"There will be another round of showers Tuesday morning, and maybe some thunderstorms in the afternoon," Lee said. "You might see a break of sun in the morning.

"It will be pretty much the same deal on Wednesday, with early showers and later thunderstorms," Lee added. "There's pretty much a chance of rain every day this week; it will be dreary all the way around."

No Mr. Softee? There's an app for that: Mister Softee goes high tech. Track the ice cream truck in Bucks County

What’s the weather in South Jersey?

Lee said conditions in South Jersey will mostly mirror those in Bucks County, but there is a greater concern for thunderstorms later in the week.

"One day we're looking closely at in South Jersey is Thursday," Lee said. "We could see some heavy thunderstorms around South Jersey on Thursday, and some could be severe.

"Localized flooding could become a concern in South Jersey, and there could also be strong winds as well," Lee added. "It's still a bit too early for more specifics on that storm."

NJ brews to the top: New Jersey breweries strike gold! Four take top honors at World Beer Cup

Forecast for Bucks County and South Jersey

The cloud cover and rain on Wednesday won't impact the temperature, as Wednesday's high is expected to reach 86 degrees, according to National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County.

There will be a double-digit temperature drop on Thursday in Bucks County, where the high will struggle to reach 70, due to an afternoon thunderstorm.

Temps continue to tumble on Friday, when rain is once again expected during the morning rush and afternoon hours, holding temperatures to a relatively chilly 64 degrees.

Conditions will be a bit better over in South Jersey on Wednesday, according to the weather service's 7-day outlook for South Jersey. Wednesday will start off mostly cloudy and Foggy in South Jersey, leading to a party sunny afternoon. Wednesday's high in South Jersey will reach the high 80s.

Similar to Bucks County, South Jersey will cool off a bit on Thursday, as rain is expecting throughout the day, limiting temperatures to around 72 degrees. Temperatures will continue to dip in South Jersey on Friday as well, with partly sunny conditions limiting temperatures to the upper 60s.

The sun won't emerge for the Delaware Valley for nearly a week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures, though, should remain a tick or two above average.

The spongy moth invasion: Never mind the cicadas, spongy moths will be a problem in Pa. Here’s where

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Overcast conditions on Tuesday, May 7, in Bucks County, South Jersey