Gray start to weekend, warming trend Sunday

Clouds are lingering in the wake of a southern disturbance moving off to the east. Skies will brighten as drier air works in from the west, allowing temperatures to drift up into the low 50s, after a damp and chilly Friday.

The persistent clouds will begin to break on Sunday, with milder air. More sunshine is expected Monday in a southerly flow, with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

A cold front will trigger some showers beginning late Monday night into Tuesday. Indications are that off and on showers will persist through midweek as the front stalls and a wave moves along the boundary.

Dry weather and some sunshine will return briefly late in the week, before the next system sweeps northward from the southern Plains.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy. High 51

Tonight: Clouds linger. cloudy. Low 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 65

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 72 (49)

Tuesday: Periods of rain, thunderstorm. High 64 (53)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 58 (46)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 58 (42)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 56 (41)

Saturday: Showers. High 48 (38)

