Gray-New Gloucester speech therapist accused of assaulting student is still working for the district

Jun. 7—A Gray-New Gloucester Middle School speech therapist accused of assaulting a 12-year-old student is still working for the district.

Thomas Morawiec, 48, was charged with misdemeanor assault on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.

Superintendent Craig King confirmed Friday that Morawiec, who has been with the district for 12 years, remains employed there.

The alleged assault, which according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office occurred on March 25, was reported by the parents to the school resource officer on May 28.

The school district notified the parents on the day of the incident, conducted its own investigation into the incident before the parents' report to police, and addressed the matter with Morawiec, King said.

But King said he is limited in providing further information on personnel matters but that the school district is "committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for our students and take action if and when we fall short."

This story will be updated.

