A gray fox attacked a person in Arizona. Here's what to do if you see one

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a gray fox was killed after the animal attacked a person in Tucson on Thursday.

The gray fox, an animal native to the Sonoran Desert, repeatedly bit a person on their foot and leg near the Cypress Picnic Area of Mount Lemmon, Game and Fish said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the wildlife agency, gray foxes, alongside bats and skunks, are among the most commonly infected with rabies.

The attack did not break the skin of the victim; Game and Fish did not say if the victim was treated for rabies.

Three hours after Game and Fish reported the incident, the agency followed up and said the fox was located and euthanized. The body of the gray fox was submitted for rabies testing, according to Game and Fish.

In December 2023, a suspected rabid gray fox aggressively attacked two people near the Molino Base Campground in southern Arizona.

Since the start of 2024, there have been three confirmed rabies cases throughout Arizona.

Game and Fish advised anyone who encounters an animal that appears ill or acting erratic to report it to the agency at 623-236-7201

Are there gray foxes in Arizona?

Gray foxes are native to Arizona along with Red and Kit foxes. Gray foxes are no longer rare sights as they appear commonly in desert suburbia.

What should you do if you encounter a gray fox?

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, humans should always keep a safe distance from wildlife and never attempt physical contact with the animals.

Game and Fish also said people should not feed wild animals, pets should be on a leash when outdoors and children should be taught to do the same.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gray fox euthanized after attacking person in Arizona