Graves County receives more than $4.5 million in federal funding to rebuild and strengthen county storage building

FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million in total funding to reimburse Graves County to replace the county storage building. This damage was due to Kentucky severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes that occurred Dec. 10-11, 2021.

During this storm, a three-story 15,000 sq ft. storage building was destroyed. FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to commonwealth, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters.

FEMA approved $3,682,220 to reimburse the Graves County to demolish and rebuild the destroyed building. The applicant will utilize contract services for a full replacement of the Graves County Storage Building back to its pre-disaster function and capacity within the existing footprint based upon best practices, current codes, and standards. Funding will also replace the following components: brick multi-wythe (to increase wall thickness) walls; asphalt roof; doors; windows; insulation; drywall; lighting system; plumbing system; HVAC; and paint.

Because of the damage from this storm, President Biden authorized a cost share adjustment to 90% federal funding for this project. All work and costs were between Dec. 11, 2021, and May 20, 2022. This means FEMA reimburses applicants at 90% of eligible costs with the remaining 10% covered by the commonwealth.

Mitigation funds in the amount of $1,940,500 have also been obligated and will be used to strengthen the new building by replacing the standard exterior siding with back filled reinforced concrete masonry units (CMUs); bracing interior walls by constructing with backfilled reinforced CMUs; Increasing the wind pressure rating of all exterior doors, bay door, and windows; Installing wetproof sprayed closed cell foam insulation; strengthening the roof and associated structures; and installing wet floodproof ceramic tile throughout the facility.

A hazard mitigation proposal was included in this project to reduce the likelihood of damage from a future event.