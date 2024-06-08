“Grateful”: Non-profit organization revitalizes homes in neighborhood free of charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Homes in a Decatur neighborhood are taking on a new look after volunteers with the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) spent this week helping revitalize the exterior of homes free of charge.

CAPNA is dedicated to assisting low-income families.

In a time like this where basic maintenance projects can be costly for the less fortunate, homeowners in that neighborhood say true community support still exists.

“It wasn’t nothing but a blessing, it was God sent,” said Jackie Kirk who had work completed on his home.

CAPNA, part of the National NeighborWorks Network carries out summer projects with the goal doing good for others at no cost. Candy Ayers, the non-profit’s director of homeownership services says they’re committed to transforming disadvantaged communities through acts of kindness.

“We look at the block and try to find a lot of homeowners in need,” Ayers said. “Our first focus is homeowners because that is where they’re going to age and as they get older it’s harder for them to take care of their homes.”

Volunteers completed work on a total of 10 homes. Whether it’s repainting or transforming yards, the non-profit is leaving a lasting impact.

“We are just out here to keep the houses looking good so they don’t end up in blight and the whole community goes down,” Ayers told News 19.

Homeowners like Kirk who deals with health issues say he’s grateful knowing that good people are there for the community in their time of need.

“I had gotten behind, I had problems with my back so it was a blessing they came on when they did because I was sinking,” Kirk said. “I’m just grateful, I’ll always have a place in my heart for community action.”

CAPNA is part of a network of nearly 250 non-profit organizations who’ve transformed thousands of homes free of charge nationwide since 2022.

