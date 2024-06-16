'We are so grateful': Healey announces $3.6M from state for flood damage in Leominster in Sept.

LEOMINSTER — To support repairs to city roads and public infrastructure damaged in the Sept. 11, 2023, storm, Gov. Maura T. Healey announced Saturday that Leominster will receive $3.6 million in state disaster relief funding.

Leominster was hit hard by flash flooding as a result of the storm. In October 2023, Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said the flooding caused up to $40 million in damages.

Healey's office said in a statement Saturday that Leominster is one of 13 communities impacted by the flooding that received state funding. In total, $5 million was distributed. Worcester, Princeton and Lunenburg also received funding, according to a news release from Healey's office.

In February, the federal government denied a requested disaster declaration for Bristol, Hampden and Worcester counties intended to assist in the recovery from September's torrential rains and flash floods.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency found that "the event was not of such a severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies."

Flood damage was still evident at Tilton & Cook Market Place on Spruce Street in Leominster in May. A portion of the building collapsed during the September 2023 flood.

In May, President Joe Biden authorized a Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance that covered Bristol and Worcester counties. However, an appeal for public assistance for Hampden and Worcester counties, which would allow reimbursement to state agencies and municipalities for eligible storm-related expenses was not approved.

The funding is the last of $15 million in disaster relief provided by the state supplemental budget signed by Healey in December.

"We are so grateful to the Governor and Lt. Governor for their constant support of the City of Leominster since the September flood," Mazzarella said in a statement provided by Healey's office. "On September 11 Governor Healey sent a full state team to help us respond, she came the next day to survey the damage, and her advocacy never stopped through the FEMA application and appeal process."

Other communities receiving funding are North Attleboro, Chicopee, Springfield, Middlefield, Pepperell, Westford, Bridgewater, Scituate and Sterling.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency established the website mass.gov/recover to centralize information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on available federal assistance. Those eligible for assistance must apply by July 15 at disasterassistance.gov. The site also includes information about low-interest personal and business loans available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Healey announces $3.6M from state for Sept. flood damage in Leominster