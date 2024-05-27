Grateful grads close out the Class of 2024 in Abilene over the weekend

Memorial Day weekend was also the weekend for high school graduations.

Thunderheads are lit by the setting sun as students attend commencement ceremonies for Abilene High School at Shotwell Stadium Friday. Abilene High graduated 471 students.

Both Abilene and Wylie independent school districts, along with others around the Big Country sent their new graduates off into the world.

Abigail Pena-Perez receives her diploma from Cooper High School Principal Lindsey Williamson during commencement ceremonies at Shotwell Stadium Saturday. Cooper graduated 401 seniors.

Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools graduated a combined 1,189 students.

An ATEMS High School graduate shows off her diploma to her family sitting in the stands at Shotwell Stadium Saturday

While Wylie ISD held commencement inside the Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene ISD continued the practice left over from the pandemic of holding a graduation ceremony in Shotwell Stadium.

Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light congratulates Brady Clark and moves his tassel to Clark’s left side, signaling Clark is now a graduate during commencement ceremonies at the Taylor County Coliseum Friday.

