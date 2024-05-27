Grateful grads close out the Class of 2024 in Abilene over the weekend
Memorial Day weekend was also the weekend for high school graduations.
Both Abilene and Wylie independent school districts, along with others around the Big Country sent their new graduates off into the world.
Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools graduated a combined 1,189 students.
While Wylie ISD held commencement inside the Taylor County Coliseum, Abilene ISD continued the practice left over from the pandemic of holding a graduation ceremony in Shotwell Stadium.
