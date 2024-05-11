Grass Valley woman fatally struck grandson with vehicle while in driveway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a 66-year-old Grass Valley woman struck and killed her 16-month-old grandson while pulling out of her driveway on Friday morning.

According to the CHP, the incident occurred in the area of Gilham Court, near Wolf Mountain Road, around 7:10 a.m. Friday.

The woman was leaving her home when three grandchildren came up to the vehicle to say goodbye to the woman, who did not see that the 16-month-old had walked in front of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

Emergency personnel airlifted the toddler to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the CHP.

The CHP investigation is ongoing, though officers have ruled out any suspicion of alcohol or drug use.