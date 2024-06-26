Grass fire threatened homes in Evergreen

Jun. 25—Firefighters on Monday spared an Evergreen home from an advancing grass fire in Lions Park, officials said.

The home, near the intersection of Bernard Road and East Evergreen Drive, sustained damage from the blaze, but was saved owing to aggressive firefighting tactics, according to officials with Evergreen Fire and Rescue.

First responders headed to the intersection about 7:30 p.m., June 24 following reports of a grass fire at Lions Park. The blaze consumed about one acre of land populated with multiple vehicles, outbuildings and equipment, according to Evergreen Fire and Rescue.

The fire threatened several homes and some residents were evacuated while crews fought the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from multiple state and local agencies, including the Kalispell Fire Department, Whitefish Fire Department, Creston Fire Department, South Kalispell Fire Department, West Valley Fire Department, Smith Valley Fire Department and Badrock Fire Department.

Other agencies that assisted were Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, U.S. Forest Service, Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Northwest Energy, Flathead Electric and Braveheart Chaplain Ministry.

Evergreen Fire left the scene just after 1 am. Damages are still being assessed, officials said.

