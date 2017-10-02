Graphic eyewitness reports from Las Vegas show terrifying scene

The sound comes in one long unbroken wave, like something out of a war movie, or the steady chop-chop-chop of a helicopter’s blades.

Rat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat-tat.

Then come the screams.

Videos recorded by concertgoers at a Sunday country music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Strip in Las Vegas reveal a scene of stunning terror as a gunman let loose with a stream of bullets that police say killed at least 58 and led more than 500 people to seek hospital care from wounds and injuries sustained during the ensuing panic.

The carnage and terror are graphically depicted in videos from the scene taken by concertgoers.

A horrifying scene in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/KDp22wI3k3 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 2, 2017





Just interviewed Shaun Hoff who was in the 4th row &I recorded this video. Says "we couldn't do anything." A woman was shot 30 ft from him. pic.twitter.com/rRZBeYH9tK — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 2, 2017





Concertgoers at the Route 91 Music Festival hit the ground during the shooting, moving during brief pauses in the live fire.

“When it first started, no one knew what was happening, including myself. Sounded like fireworks at first. Then it kept going,” wrote Ivan on Instagram. He shared a video of the moment the shooting began and later posted a photo of himself donating blood. The video was posted on Twitter by Drew Akiyoshi.





“Im safe and this was scary. I first thought it was fireworks till I saw someone run by me in blood.

@worldstar people were running with blood on em. Who the F*** shoots up @route91harvest in #Vegas #route91harvest #WorldStar” wrote Vincent Sager, a social media manager for a Las Vegas nightclub, on Instagram.





“Shots fired! Barelly made it out with @breskags. Scariest moment of my life. They just kept firing and firing,” wrote Russell Bleck on Instagram.





“Crawl, just crawl,” screams a woman on the audio of a video that captured mainly darkness and deep fear as concertgoers sought to escape.





“Oh, my God, I can’t believe this is happening,” says a woman surveying the scene.

When the shooting finished, bystanders loaded the injured into wheelbarrows and carried them out on makeshift stretchers made of segments of metal security fencing. A passing pickup truck was commandeered to take the injured to the hospital. Women in shorts and cowboy boots were carried out, limbs limp.





Jason Hartman captured video from a nearby rooftop.

New perspective. This video is from my friend Jason Hartman, who was at the top of Mandalay Bay when you hear the gunshots ring out @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/xBVGlRXgP8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 2, 2017





