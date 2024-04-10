Grapevine police ask for help finding stolen artifacts from 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating and retrieving artifacts stolen from a 9/11 memorial in Grapevine.

On Monday, Grapevine police were dispatched to the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial at 1000 Texan Trail. Officers were told memorial stones were missing from their enclosures, according to a news release.

The two stolen items are a stone from the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and a limestone fragment from the impact zone at the Pentagon.

Detectives are trying to establish a timeline as to when the stones were last confirmed to be inside the memorial enclosures and are reviewing surveillance video in the area, police say.

“These stones are a vital piece of history that allows us to remember and pay tribute to the flight crew members, and all who were lost on September 11, 2001,” police said in the release.

Anyone who has information about the stolen items is urged to contact Sgt. Oscar Ramirez at oramirez@grapevinetexas.gov.

