Grapevine closed as snow, ice make driving conditions dangerous on 5
Snow and ice were making driving conditions on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine too dangerous, the CHP said.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
In this podcast, we review the 2025 Volvo EX30 on ice, a pair of Lexus products and analyze this week's top car news.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
Uber and Waymo have officially launched the next part of their ongoing multi-year partnership, which also includes offering robotaxi rides to the ride-hailing service's customers in the area.
I have never slept as well as I have since investing in this setup: Goodbye sleepless nights and hello Sandman.
Give your green thumb some exercise with this compact five-tiered planter, suitable indoors and out.
The non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over15,000 five-star fans.
Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
Ohtani hit a homer off a lefty-killer who hadn't allowed a long ball to a lefty in three seasons.
Flynn was a point away from tying the record for most points off the bench in NBA history.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
Brandon Beane didn't hide the fact the Bills have some moves to make.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.