Granville's museum seeks nominations of inspiring women for achievement award

The Robbins Hunter Museum is accepting nominations for this year’s Victoria Woodhull Woman of Achievement Award.

This award recognizes a Licking County woman who embodies the qualities of leadership, courage, compassion, and determination, and who has made significant contributions to her community and beyond.

The award is named in honor of Victoria Woodhull, who was born in Homer, Ohio in 1838. Self-educated and raised in relative poverty, Woodhull developed a flair for public speaking and became known as a fierce activist for women’s suffrage and equal rights. Woodhull was the first woman to run for President of the United States in1872, the first American woman to address a congressional committee, and one of the first female stockbrokers on Wall Street.

A true pioneer, Woodhull left an indelible mark in various fields — law, finance, politics, education, journalism, and humanitarianism. Her advocacy for children, women, the poor, and laborers was not just a cause, but a personal mission. She faced the challenges of her day with unwavering bravery and determination, a testament to thepower of one individual’s conviction.

By honoring a woman each year with the Victoria Woodhull Woman of Achievement Award, the Robbins Hunter Museum aims to inspire and encourage others to follow in the footsteps of those who rose before and make a positive difference in the world.

The Robbins Hunter Museum asks that you email all nominations to museum@robbinshunter.org by Friday, Aug. 2. Include your name and phone number, the name of your nominee, and the nominee’s address and phonenumber.

Award nominees should be a resident of Licking County. In the email, explain how the nominee:

Demonstrates a strong commitment to education and continuous learning.

Embodies the spirit of philanthropy and giving back to those in need.

Shows determination and persistence in pursuing their goals and making a positive impact on the world.

Last year’s Victoria Woodhull Woman of Achievement Award was given to Patricia Perry. Perry co-founded the Newark Homeless Outreach, which works every week to help those seeking a place to live or help with their substance abuse. Perry works with local organizations to embrace and educate the community about their needs.

The Robbins Hunter Museum features a clock tower memorial to Woodhull with a hand-carved statue of her that appears every hour. Robbins Hunter Jr. built the clock tower as a bicentennial gift to Granville, hoping it would inspire interest in Woodhull and that future generations would be inspired by her.

Information submitted by the Robbins Hunter Museum.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville's museum seeks nominations for achievement award