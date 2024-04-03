Granville zoning commission OKs overlay district; trustees set April 24 public hearing

Granville Village Mayor Melissa Hartfield speaks about the benefits of Granville Township's proposed overlay district during a Granville Township Zoning Commission meeting Monday night. She said the overlay will protect Granville's existing character as development pressure continues to mount.

A zoning change designed to prevent uncontrolled development in Granville Township is one step closer to approval.

The Granville Township Zoning Commission on Monday night unanimously recommended an overlay zoning district, which would create stricter zoning regulations than the regular zoning code within defined areas of the township. It now goes to the Granville Township Trustees for a vote.

The overlay district is a crucial part of protecting Granville's existing character as development pressure continues to mount as a result of Intel building semiconductor factories south of Johnstown while also fostering economic development to shift the tax burden from residents to businesses.

The overlay district includes properties along River Road and Weaver Drive, Raccoon Valley Golf Course and properties along Columbus Road (Ohio 16). The latter is an area that has been slated for development for decades.

Granville Village Mayor Melissa Hartfield was one of many local officials who spoke about the district's benefits during the meeting. She said it allows the Granville community to choose its own destiny when it comes to future growth so the area doesn't look like New Albany.

"We have choices. We have solid zoning being proposed, and we choose to be Granville. This document helps us keep those values," she said.

What does Granville's overlay district proposal include?

Of the draft overlay district's 60 pages, 26 are dedicated to design and aesthetic standards about lighting, open space, landscaping, parking lots, setbacks, buffers, signage and more. Those detailed standards are what will control future development, so it matches Granville's existing character.

There has been pushback at two previous meetings from nearby residents, specifically those on Silver Street, over fears that the overlay will destroy the area's rural character.

Hartfield said utility providers, such as the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District, want to get a foothold into the Granville area. If that happens, she said, that would lead to similar widespread and rapid commercial development like what is happening at the county's western edge.

The overlay district goes along with the a joint economic development district, or JEDD, that the township and village of Granville are finalizing. The JEDD includes the same properties as the overlay district.

JEDDs are an economic development tool that allow townships to partner with a municipality to collect income tax on commercial properties within a defined area. In this case, Granville Township is partnering with the village, and businesses in the area would be subject to the village's 1.5% income tax rate. Township residential properties are not affected by the income tax.

Developers who join the JEDD will be able to tap into the village's water and sewer service without annexation, Hartfield said.

"This helps our entire community preserve the township boundaries while not having to constantly annex areas to protect them from hostile actors lurking about," she said.

The draft overlay district, which would require an amendment to the township zoning code, also specifically outlines permitted and prohibited uses in the district.

This map shows the properties that are included in Granville Township's proposed overlay district. Because of stricter zoning standards, overlay districts are one of the ways to protect areas as Licking County faces development pressure.

Some of the permitted uses include:

Subarea A1, which includes properties along River Road and Weaver Drive, allows for retail, small food and beverage businesses, parks, salons, barber shops, small businesses and more.

Subarea A2, which includes the former gas station on Columbus Road, allows for retail, small food and beverage businesses, drive-thrus, salons, barber shops and more.

Subarea A3, which includes properties along Columbus Road, allows for retail, small food and beverage businesses, automobile-oriented uses and more.

Subarea B, which includes the Owens-Corning Science and Technology Center and properties on the south side of Columbus Road, allows for advanced manufacturing, healthcare facilities, commercial recreational facilities and more.

Subarea C, which covers Raccoon Valley Golf Course, allows for golf courses and country clubs, agritourism and commercial recreation facilities.

How are Granville school officials reacting to the overlay district proposal?

Granville Exempted Village School Superintendent Jeff Brown said over his 13 years with the district, the No. 1 complaint he hears from residents is about the lack of commercial tax base. Statewide, about 75% of school district's tax base is residential and other 25% is commercial. In Granville, it's 90% residential and 10% commercial.

"I want you to know that the aggregate tax base that I interact with on a regular basis, wants economic development in that corridor to offset the tax burden," Brown told commission members.

The proposal now goes to township trustees, who will host a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 24 at the Granville Township Service Complex, 1554 Columbus Road. Trustees will have 30 days from the close of the public hearing to vote on the matter. If approved, the overlay will go into effect 30 days after that.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Granville Township overlay zoning district approved, heads to trustees