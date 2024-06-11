Granville Christian Academy expanding; purchases new building for K-2 classes

The exterior of 11 Westgate Drive in Granville, which was purchased by Granville Christian Academy on May 31. The building will serve as a school for K-2 students.

As Ohio has expanded its universal school voucher program, a Licking County school is growing to keep up with demand.

Granville Christian Academy has purchased a building northeast of Cherry Valley Road and Westgate Drive that will house its kindergarten through second grade classes as soon as the 2024-25 school year.

The academy, which closed on the property May 31, paid $1.4 million for the building and adjacent land. The purchase was funded through school funds and donations, Head of School Josh Sexton said.

Sexton described the purchase as a "monumental step" for the school as it seeks to meet the need for Christian education in Licking County.

This rendering shows the inside of classroom at Granville Christian Academy's new K-2 school building. GCA purchased a building northeast of the Cherry Valley Road and Westgate Drive intersection on May 31.

Since the expansion of Ohio's EdChoice Scholarship Program, Sexton said GCA has seen substantial enrollment growth.

"Subsequently, the need for private Christian education is exploding inside of Ohio. Parents are looking for a choice on where to educate their kids," he said.

In August 2020, the academy had 217 K-12 students. At the end of the 2023-24 school year, it was up to 307, he said. The school's 1820 Newark-Granville Road location can hold about 330. By moving the younger grades to another building, that opens more space to expand other grade levels, Sexton said.

"We've had to turn people away over the last couple of years because some of our classes have had too many kids," he said. "Now we have that space inside of our current building to grow."

The rendering shows the layout for Granville Christian Academy's new K-2 school building, located at 11 Westgate Drive in Granville. GCA purchased the building and adjacent land for $1.4 million on May 31.

The new 9,200-square-foot building, Sexton said, gives GCA room for another 120 students. It will have six classrooms, nurse station, resource rooms, conference room and a multipurpose room that will host everything from lunch to gym classes. The academy also purchased the adjacent lot for additional parking and recreational and playground areas.

GCA had been looking for additional space for more than a year. And while the school does own the Fifth Street Gym in Newark, it didn't want to spread out further from its main location. Space is already hard to come by in Granville, and finding one less than a mile away was too good to pass up, he said.

By being so close, Sexton said GCA can still maintain a sense of community. The K-2 students can come to the main campus for chapel services, or high school students can go to the K-2 building to teach Bible lessons to younger students, which is an existing weekly program, he said.

"We're not losing that by going around the corner," Sexton said. "Our students still can go over there and still model that for our younger (students), so we're not losing that sense of community or oneness that you have that often happens when you have two different school buildings."

This rendering shows the interior lobby at Granville Christian Academy's new K-2 school building. GCA purchased a building northeast of the Cherry Valley Road and Westgate Drive intersection on May 31.

The new building, visible from Ohio 16, has probably caught people's eyes thanks to it's bright blue color and the script "Granville" on the east and west sides. It has been vacant since it was completed in 2021, Sexton said.

The interior of 11 Westgate Drive in Granville remains unfinished. Robertson Construction will spend the next few months adding six classrooms, nurse station, resource rooms, conference room, and a multi-purpose room to the building, which will serve as K-2 school for Granville Christian Academy.

While the exterior of the building is complete, the interior is unfinished and entirely open with no interior walls. Over the summer Robertson Construction will complete construction on the inside, so building is ready to welcome students in the fall.

