Grants City Council hears from business owners about flooding concerns

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clean-up efforts are continuing in Grants following recent flash floods there. Last Friday, heavy rains forced emergency evacuations for multiple counties with populated areas being Las Vegas, Grants, and the Bloomfield areas.

Grants mayor convicted of battery against city councilor

The City of Grants heard from multiple business owners about what the next steps are in terms of rebuilding and future safety concerns. “My concern is if there is more rain, what’s going to happen because there is no ditch back there? What are we going to do to stop the next one?” said Grants business owner Lisa Raines.

Sandbags were given out on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of forecasted rain.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.