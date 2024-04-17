Grants awarded to support STEM educational activities in Guernsey County

NELSONVILLE — Southwestern Energy and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have awarded grants to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) educational activities in K-12 classrooms and schools in Guernsey County.

Nearly $4,500 in funding was provided to public school districts and educators to implement enhanced STEM-based learning materials, opportunities and experiences.

Intermediate School STEM teacher Michelle Johnston teaches students unplugged programing during a recent STEM class.

The 2023-2024 grants, provided through the Southwestern Energy STEM Education Fund in partnership with FAO, were awarded to Cambridge City Schools and East Guernsey Schools.

Cambridge City Schools will receive grant money to support middle school students participating in the REC Foundation Aerial Drone Competition, engaging students in teamwork and problem-solving. The district will also receive money to fund materials for the Cambridge Intermediate School’s laser engraver, for hands-on learning materials for fifth-grade math instruction and to fund a middle school student-designed and student-made terrarium that will be able to support a living animal.

East Guernsey Local Schools will receive grant funding to purchase motion and acceleration cars and other materials for Buckeye Trail High School’s physics class and funding to support the Warrior Prairie project, a collaboration between Buckeye Trail High School students and the community to build, plant and maintain a native tallgrass prairie that will include signage.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: STEM education funding awarded to Cambridge and East Guernsey schools