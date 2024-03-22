Grants available for specialty crops growers

Mar. 22—SUNBURY — Proposals are being accepted for $460,000 in 2024 Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grants to stimulate market growth or boost the competitive position for high-priority crops. Hardwoods, honey, brewing grains, hemp, and flax are deemed top priorities for their potential to boost fast-growing ag sectors, feed Pennsylvania's economy, and increase environmental sustainability.

Also targeted for priority funding are crops not eligible for funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which the department administers for the federal government. The USDA program defines specialty crops as, "fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture)."

Eligible applicants must submit a proposal describing how their project will enhance competitiveness or benefit Pennsylvania's growers, rather than an individual grower. Find more information, including a proposal template, and map of previous recipients at agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill, under Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Program.