Grants available for Indigenous language projects

Apr. 8—Grants are available for promoting Indigenous language initiatives in northern New Mexico.

The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area announced Monday it was accepting proposals for grant funding to assist language projects in Rio Arriba, Taos and Santa Fe counties. Eligible organizations including tribal governments, tribal-affiliated schools and other programs committed to preserving, revitalizing and promoting Indigenous languages.

"For Indigenous communities, language is not simply a means of communication; it is a vital link to their history, spirituality, and connection to the land," Eric Vasquez, director of the NRGNHA, said in a statement. "However, the survival of many Indigenous languages is under threat. As a result, many Indigenous communities are experiencing language loss, with fluent speakers dwindling and intergenerational transmission of language knowledge becoming increasingly rare. This makes the efforts to preserve and revitalize these languages more critical than ever."

There is up to $43,000 available for various language projects, according to a news release announcing the grants.

People and organizations can begin the application process by contacting Steve Vigil at info@riograndenha.org. Submissions are due by May 17.