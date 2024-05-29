Grantfork news, May 29 edition

Local Graduates

St. Gertrude’s 2024 Graduates

Highland High School: Taylor Dressler & Jacob Lewis

Acellus Academy, Kansas City MO: Charles Dea

Carlyle High School, Carlyle IL: Kylee Ann Wesselmann

Mater Dei High School: Daniel Goring

College Graduates

Robby Curry — Electrical Distribution Lineman Maintenance Cert., Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, Illinois

Taylor Goring — Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering w/a minor in Music, Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas

Ashley Knackstedt — Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education w/ a minor in Human Development & Family Science, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

Brady Knackstedt — Applied Science Electrical Degree (Commercial & Residential Electrician), Kaskaskia College, Centralia

Nicole Knackstedt — Bachelor of Science, Animal Science and Plant & Soil Science w/ a minor in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drone pilot), Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Carlie Mettler — Bachelor of Science, Animal Science w/ a concentration in Food

Animal Production & Management & a minor in Crop Science, University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana

Joseph Von Bokel — Associate in Applied Science in Agriculture Business & an Associate in Applied Science in Agronomy/Environmental Science, Kaskaskia College, Centralia

Kiersten Cecilia Gaerlan Wascher — Masters Degree in Business Administration Eastern Illinois University, Charleston

St. Gertrude Catholic Church

The annual chicken dinner will be held Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be mainly carryout, but limited dine-in seating will be available.

The menu will be ½ chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, slaw, cake, tea and water.

The cost is $15.

Parish families are asked to donate two 9-by-13-inch cakes ( yellow or chocolate) that are iced and have no nuts.

Madison County Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

Designated items will be accepted 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Friday, June 14.

Accepted items may be taken to 249 Old St. Louis Road in Wood River.

Accepted items include oil based paint, pesticides/herbicides, fertilizers and chemicals, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, hobby chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil, old gasoline, pool chemicals, household batteries and anything containing mercury, medicine, lead acid batteries and fluorescent lights.

Items not accepted: latex paint, tires, electronics, ammunition, agricultural waste, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil,business or biohazard waste.

This is free for Illinois residents, but does require an appointment. Call 618-296-5237 for an appointment.