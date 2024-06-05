Grantfork news, June 5 edition

Mayor’s Reply About Solicitors

This is a notice from the Office of Mayor Steven Brendel: If you have anyone that is soliciting in the Village, ask to see their permit. If they don’t have a permit, send them to the village office to get an application. If you can get a name, callback number or license plate number, please forward that to our office. Thanks.

Madison County Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

Designated items will be accepted 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14.

Accepted items may be taken to 249 Old St. Louis Road in Wood River.

Accepted items include oil based paint, pesticides/herbicides, fertilizers and chemicals, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, hobby chemicals, antifreeze, motor oil, old gasoline, pool chemicals, household batteries and anything containing mercury, medicine, lead acid batteries and fluorescent lights.

Items not accepted: latex paint, tires, electronics, ammunition, agricultural waste, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil,business or biohazard waste.

This is free for Illinois residents, but does require an appointment. Call 618-296-5237 for an appointment.

Electronics Disposal

Electronics disposal takes place 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.

CJD E-Cycling, located at 5257 N. State Route 157, Edwardsville, will accept anything with a cord. This includes all TV models, home electronics, computers, monitors, small appliances, a/c units, washers/dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, furnaces, lawn equipment and lead acid batteries.

This is free for all Madison County residents. Appointments are required. Email recycling@MadisonCountyIL.Gov or call 618-296-5327 to register.

St. Gertrude Catholic Church

Corrin Heilig’s name was inadvertently missed on last week’s graduation list. She received her Associates Degree in Applied Science of Horticulture from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Registration is open for PSR for 2024-2025 for grades K through 8.

To register, contact Sheryl Hess at sherylhess@hotmail.com or Karen Straube at karenstraube@gmail.com.