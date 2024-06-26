Grantfork news, June 26 edition

St. Gertrude Catholic Church

Mary Rutz is St. Gertrude’s 2024 Woman of Distinction.

Rutz was a former president of the Catholic Knights and Ladies of Illinois (CKL of I).

For several years she organized and assisted with the quilting of two quilts for the annual raffle. One quilt was for the St. Gertrude Church and one for the CKL of I fundraiser.

Rutz presided on the parish council for two years and is a continuing member of the Ladies Altar Society. She is also the oldest active member of St. Gertrude’s parish.

Rutz was a founding member of the Country Store committee, taught religious classes, helped clean the church, was on the decorating committee for both the 125th and 150 anniversaries of St. Gertrudes.

She served luncheon for most of the parish funerals as well as helping to decorate the altar.

A true woman of distinction.

Grantfork Homecoming

The 75th Grantfork Homecoming will be held Friday, August 16- August 18.

Notice from the Office of the Mayor

The Village of Grantfork has a small dumpster at the village shed. This is for Grantfork residents when they have extra items that won’t fit in their totes for regular trash pick-up.

This is being abused and not necessarily by residents of the village.

If we identify individuals who are abusing this, we’ll be contacting you and sending you a bill.

Also, do not overfill the dumpster. The lids need to be able to close completely. Otherwise we are charged extra by Republic Services.

Please be respectful of our rules.

Solicitors

It seems that people are still being bothered by several people soliciting throughout the village.

Anyone soliciting in the Village is required to have a permit from the Village Clerk; ask to see their permit.

If they don’t have a permit, send them to the village office to get an application.

If you can get a name, callback number or license plate number, please forward that to our office.

Grantfork United Church of Christ

The Christian Patriotic Worship Service will take place Sunday, June 30, at 9 a.m. at Cool Creek Pavilion on Route 160.

All denominations are welcome to join to celebrate the birth of our great nation.

Bring lawn chairs as seating is at a minimum. Refreshment will be provided after worship.

Disabled parking is available around the pavilion. Others are asked to park at the top of the hill near the dining hall.

In case of inclement weather call the church office at 618-675-2595.