Grant Township couple pleads not guilty to child abuse charges

Mar. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A Buckley woman and her husband were arraigned Friday on three counts each of first-degree child abuse.

Bobbie Jo Slone, 40, and Randy Slone, 31, entered not-guilty pleas and waived a formal reading of the charges before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers on Friday afternoon.

The couple were granted court-appointed attorneys for subsequent hearings.

The Slones were arrested at their residence in Buckley on Thursday following an investigation into alleged child abuse conducted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Chris Clark said Thursday that the investigation stemmed from a complaint against the couple from Michigan Child Protective Services.

Bobbie Jo Slone is the children's biological mother, and Randy Slone is their stepfather. Attorney Janet Mistele represented the Slones during their separate arraignment hearings. She argued that neither would be a flight risk, as they were both born and raised in nearby Manistee.

Mistele also said the Slones do not know where the children are currently located, as they were placed with people from their biological father's extended family.

The Slones have no prior criminal histories, according to court records.

Rodgers said during Bobbie Jo's arraignment that she had to take into consideration the "disturbing, horrific, if true, unimaginable in most people's mind," nature of the offenses.

"The likelihood of conviction in this case is something I would consider in the bond amount," the magistrate said.

Rodgers ultimately decided to give both Slones the same bond of $50,000 cash, along with the same restrictions: They cannot contact any of the children involved in this case — or each other.

"There was a similar situation of two people charged with similar acts within this jurisdiction within the last month," Rodgers said during the court proceedings Friday.

The case she was referring to involves Grace Carolyn Quinones, 36, and Robbie Jay Haskins, 45, from Kingsley, who are each facing three counts of first-degree child abuse, with Haskins facing an additional criminal sexual conduct count.

That case also stemmed from a Child Protective Services tip that sheriff's office investigators received last fall.

Haskins remains out on bond, while Quinones is incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the records. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The Slones' next scheduled court appearance is 11 a.m. March 28 before Judge Michael Stepka at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.

First-degree child abuse is a felony in Michigan and carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to state sentencing statutes.