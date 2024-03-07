Grant Town officials request money for water infrastructure repair

Mar. 7—FAIRMONT — Grant Town is racing to replace a defunct water line before 21 houses connected to the line lose access to water.

The Marion County Commission earmarked $180,000 for the repairs at Wednesday's meeting after Grant Town Council member Bob Riggs made the request. He said the state's Infrastructure and Job Development Council denied the town's request for funding to repair the water issue.

"We already had complaints from a couple of residents about the water quality," Mayor Charlie Rosic said. "That's an issue in itself. The line goes under the creek and under the county road, which we can't cut open any of it."

The water line was laid in the 1950s and lies deep in a creek under four feet of sandstone. The technical challenge combined with seasonal trout stocking makes servicing the pipe itself impossible. The pipe is made of steel, and has been rusting away. The residents of the 21 homes are on a boil water order, according to Riggs.

However, a newer line laid down in 2010 can service the 21 houses, if only the old line could be rerouted through the newer one. The town applied for emergency funding through the IJDC but was denied because line repairs were already part of an existing water project the town had slated that's about a year away.

"I can't imagine that they would make us put these people on a boil water and put this off for a year simply because it's in the project, but that's the answer we were given," Riggs said to the Commission.

Riggs said currently, customers are paying to let water flow into the creek from the pipe. The town loses about $4,000 a month in water.

Initially, the town made a $195,000 request, but Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder requested the town begin the bid process before awarding any money, in order to determine the exact amount of funds to release for the repairs. VanGilder also expressed his hope that the bid process would lower the cost of the repair.

However, Commissioner Bobby DeVaul stepped in and moved the council earmark $180,000 for the repairs. DeVaul said earmarking guaranteed the money and ensured bidders could see how much they were working with. After Commissioner Linda Longstreth seconded, VanGilder accepted the motion.

Riggs said he hoped the bid process drove down the projected cost of the project, which was provided by CEC, an engineering consultant firm.

"Whether it's cheaper, it's important that everyone gets clean water," DeVaul said.

Once the funds are released, Riggs said work on the repairs can begin in as little as two weeks, and hopes it will take no more than a month to hook everyone up to clean water again. The town's engineering firm already has plans drawn up for the project. At least two bidders have already expressed interest. The bid submission period will only last 4 days, with bids awarded in about a week.

In other business, former county commissioner Guy Ward was appointed to the Route 2 I-68 Authority. The project aims to expand West Virginia Route 2 into a 4 lane highway from Chester to Parkersburg, and extend I-68 westward from North Central West Virginia into the Ohio Valley.

Rosic welcomed the proposed extension, saying it would open up Grant Town to commerce, but lamented that the project has been stuck in development due to Congressional maneuvering in Washington, D.C. He said he was first approached about the project roughly four years ago.

Marion County Public Library Executive Director Larissa Carson also provided the Commission with a general update on the library system. She said that in the next two to three months, they're going to be launching a survey to gauge community needs that will include focus groups.

The next county commission meeting is scheduled for March 20.

