Grant High School student dies after fatal Sacramento shooting, suspect at large

(FOX40.COM) — A Grant High School student was pronounced dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buchman Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found the 18-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite efforts taken to save him, first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was confirmed by family to be a Grant High School student who just attended prom a week ago.



Anyone with information on the crime is advised by Sacramento police to call the department at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

