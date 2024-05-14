Grant to help reopen Colorado’s “oldest operating business” and only full-service grocery store in San Luis

(SAN LUIS, Colo.) — The “oldest operating business in Colorado” is also the only full-service grocery store in San Luis and is set to reopen this summer thanks to a State grant. The San Luis Peoples Market has been serving the community since 1857, but after a building inspection found asbestos, lead-based paint, and mold the store was forced to close its doors in 2023.

Recently, the Acequia Institute, which is working on behalf of the market, received a $200,416 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund, which will help cover the costs of asbestos abatement and lead-based paint and mold removal.

“As the only full-service grocery store in San Luis, Colorado, the reopening of San Luis Market will help ensure Coloradans in the valley have access to healthy food in a safe store, and I am glad the state could provide a grant to help reopen this community landmark,” said Governor Jared Polis.

According to CDPHE, the Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund supports qualifying local businesses, governments, and nonprofits by providing funds to assist with cleaning up contaminated properties.

“The Brownfields grant will help us create a healthy building for healthy food, and restore the market as a vital resource in San Luis. The Acequia Institute has an 181-acre farm producing healthy, traditional crops to donate to the market,” said Devon Peña, the President of The Acequia Institute.

According to CDPHE, reopening the San Luis Peoples Market is essential as fresh food and groceries are not easily accessible in the community. The top of the market also offers affordable housing.

“The community the market serves is disproportionately impacted, with EBT purchases (monthly food benefits such as SNAP and WIC that help families and individuals buy the food they need) accounting for over 50% of the 25,000 customers served in 2022,” said Peña. “While the market was closed, we were forced to furlough employees, and the community noticed less business traffic on Main Street.”

According to the San Luis Peoples Market Facebook page, it is currently in the seventh week of asbestos and lead paint abatement and the work is expected to be completed in another two or three weeks. The Market also received a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Agriculture to revamp the interior of the store.

“This grant will allow us to install new shelves and gondolas, a new floor and bulk foods dispensary, and a new checkout stand and office,” according to the Facebook post. “This remodeling and reset work will take about four weeks.”

The San Luis Peoples Market said it plans to host a grand reopening ceremony during Santa Ana Fiesta days, which falls on the last weekend of July.

