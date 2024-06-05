Grant will help Brandywine Heights School District battle summer hunger

The Brandywine Heights School District will help battle childhood hunger this summer, thanks to a grant from an anti-hunger campaign.

No Kid Hungry Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that the district is one of five organizations across the state that will share a $92,000 grant designed to help provide summer meals to kids in need.

According to a statement announcing the grant, many children rely on free and reduced meals at school during the school year. But when summer begins, those meals go away.

The issue is particularly true in rural areas, where gaining access to summer programming that offers meals can be difficult, the statement said. That’s why No Kid Hungry is targeting rural areas this summer.

Its grant takes advantage of softened federal regulations for summer feeding programs, like allowing families to pick up meals for multiple days at one time or for organizations to deliver meals.

“No Kid Hungry’s grant funding supports the adaptations needed to reach as many kids as possible with summer meals, including meal delivery, refrigeration and transportation costs,” the statement reads.

No Kid Hungry is also assisting families in finding summer meals near them. Parents and caregivers can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 304-304 to find sites in their neighborhood.