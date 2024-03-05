New grant of $500,000 will enable Soo Locks Children's Museum to finish construction

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Locks Children's Museum recently received half a million dollars to complete the final stages of construction and renovation on the journey to opening their doors.

The museum has been a local passion project for community members for over eight years, and in that time thousands of dollars have been raised through donations and other fundraising initiatives.

The entire project is separated into three phases: demolition, construction and building exhibits. Currently in the middle of phase two, the grant funds will fund the completion of construction and some exhibits.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Community Center Grant program announced 100 grant winners of various dollar amounts, including the museum.

"Out of 1,000 applicants there were 100 that were selected and we were one of them. So that was jaw dropping and pretty exciting," said museum board president Raquel Fernandez-Earns.

Officials said the grant funds more than doubled available assets for the museum, advancing construction and fundraising plans by over a year.

Construction is expected to begin on the last phases soon in order to prepare for a soft opening this spring. While construction is underway, the museum plans to finish the last fundraising needed to complete the final exhibits and complete those exhibits earlier than originally expected.

"We're still pinching ourselves. This money makes the whole project much more real, this is going to help us make this into a beautiful place," said Fernandez-Earns. "It is the biggest award we have ever gotten in all of our years of existence and it's going to allow us to get our construction completed and maybe even fund a couple of extra exhibits."

The museum will include 11 original exhibits and one donated hockey-based exhibit donated by Lake Superior State University. Five of the 12 planned exhibits are already completed, and the rest are under construction.

The museum has always received large amounts of community support, and this grant was no different. The museum received letters of support for the grant from state senators, LSSU and hundreds of local high school students.

"This is certainly something that just our community deserves to celebrate because this is their museum, and they've worked just as hard to get our doors open," said Fernandez-Earns.

The soft opening is planned to debut with more than half of the planned exhibits. The true grand opening is planned to take place less than a year after soft opening.

