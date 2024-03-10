Granite City man awaiting trial for alleged rape is charged again with sexual assault

Last fall, a 35-year-old man went before a Madison County judge for a detention hearing on two counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in 2022 in a Pontoon Beach motel room.

Christopher E. Stevenson of Granite City was released from jail with the stipulation that he wear an electronic monitor.

Stevenson has been arrested again and faces two additional counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with an assault against a 19-year-old woman on Wednesday in Granite City. The victim is related by marriage and had been staying in his home, according to court records.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office opposed the release of Stevenson in the fall and has now filed a petition to revoke Stevenson’s pretrial release granted in November.

Stevenson, who was being held in the Madison County Jail Saturday, will have a detention hearing on Monday afternoon before Madison County Judge Ryan Jumper, who conducted the detention hearing for Stevenson in November.

Court records indicate Stevenson will be provided a public defender but an attorney has not yet been assigned to him.

Illinois ended the cash bail system on Sept. 18. Judges now conduct detention hearings to determine whether a person charged with a serious offense should remain in jail before their trial.

Stevenson has tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the latest pretrial detention petition filed by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The petition also notes that Stevenson should remain in jail until his trial because he has the pending sexual assault charges from the 2022 assault.

In the 2022 case, prosecutors allege a then-13-year-old girl was assaulted in a Pontoon Beach motel room.

The petition to deny pretrial release for Stevenson on the latest charge alleges he carried the victim into the motel bathroom and assaulted her as she told him to stop.

The Pontoon Beach Police Department obtained a sample of Stevenson’s DNA, and laboratory results showed that his DNA was found as part of a sexual assault forensic exam performed on the victim, the petition alleges.